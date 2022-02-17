Katsina Govt Compensates Persons Affected By Construction Project

No fewer than 365 victims, mostly petty traders, have been identified and selected to be compensated by the Katsina State Government over the construction project ongoing at Kofar Kaura.

The Katsina State standing committee on land verification and compensation payment under the governor’s office led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa said this on Thursday.

Mr Inuwa said cheques worth over N133 million have been presented to the victims.

He said further that the State Government is committed to supporting small-scale businesses in the state.

Channels Television recalled that on Thursday, November 25th last year, Governor Aminu Masari flagged off the construction of two inter-change bridge projects at Kofar Kaura roundabout in Katsina town.

The project is said to worth N5.8 billion and is aimed at easing unnecessary traffic congestion faced by commuters and other road users.

State Governor Aminu Masari said the two inter-switch bridges will assist not only people coming to the state but also those going out of the state.

He believed that the contractor handling the project will have no reason to fail as 70 percent of the contract fund has already been paid.