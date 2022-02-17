Cocaine Saga: PSC Suspends Abba Kyari’s Men, Assistant Police Commissioner, ASP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sunday Ubua, and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), James Bawa, who both worked under the embattled Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani.

“They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,” the statement read.

The PSC noted that the move is in line with the Public Service Rules 030406 and that the suspension, which took effect from Monday, 14th, February 2022, will stand “until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them”.

Also, the commission maintained that Kyari, who is in custody, remains suspended until investigations into the matter are completed. It also suspended Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in line with the powers of delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it to take necessary action,” the PSC said in another letter to the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba.

A Wanted Man

Before now, Kyari was declared wanted and arrested by the NDLEA over his links with an international drug cartel. The move was the latest in the series of allegations against the embattled officer. Last year, Ramon Abbas, fondly called Hushpuppi, had accused him of receiving money from the proceeds of a $1.1million fraud deal.

The Instagram celebrity told a US court that Kyari also arrested one of his Nigerian accomplices when they had a disagreement. But Kyari denied the allegations. The former head of the IRT was subsequently suspended by the PSC and an investigation – which has been marred in controversy – launched into the claims. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also requested for his extradition to the US but the move has been stalled.