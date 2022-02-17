Marafa Asks Court To Nullify Zamfara APC Congresses Conducted By Matawalle Faction

Logo of a court gavel

The Zamfara State High Court has adjourned the suit filed by Senator Kabiru Marafa against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to March 14 for further mention.

Marafa is challenging the illegality and exclusion of members of his faction from participating in the state congresses of the APC after they had purchased forms.

The presiding judge, Justice Bello Kucheri after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to 14th, March for an extension of time for the defendants to adopt counter-affidavits and written addresses and for the plaintiff to present preliminary objections.

The lead counsel to the plaintiff, John Shaka said the National Working Committee of the APC, state, local government and ward levels in Zamfara are illegal and unlawful.

He claimed that the APC leadership is acting as if the party does not have a constitution which is the guiding principle of the party affairs, which is why his client is in court to challenge them to adhere to the constitution of the party.

Counsel to the APC, Shiaka Dikko, said certain applications were granted by the court and subsequently adjourned the matter for further mention.

He also said his client had asked for an extension of time to come with an application to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case and the plaintiff does not have the locus standing to institute a suit against the APC as he is not a member of the National Working Committee and did not participate in the state congresses.