Probe Of Nigerian Correctional Service Has Nothing With Tinubu, Says Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has insisted that the resolution to investigate the state of Nigerian prisons under the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has nothing to do with the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

He was reacting to a matter of privilege raised by a representative Onofiok Luke who was furious with reports suggesting that the House’s resolution to investigate the state of the Nigerian Correctional Service was a political move by the Speaker against the interior minister.

The House had on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Reformation Services to investigate the state of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The development followed a motion of urgent national importance by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, which is contrary to some media reports that suggested the motion to investigate the funds allocated to Nigerian prisons was motivated by the rift between the former governor of Lagos and the interior minister.

Also during the plenary, concerns were raised about the “deteriorating” working conditions of staff, as well as the welfare of inmates.