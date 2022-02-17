Reps Ask INEC To Improve Voter Registration Process

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to urgently deploy physical enumerators and other assistance to conduct new voter registration across all federal constituencies.

INEC had put in place a machinery for a virtual continuous voters registration, but the online process does not seem satisfactory to the lawmakers.

They are worried that the online registration process will not cover all constituencies and lead to disenfranchisement of Nigerians and voter apathy.

READ ALSO: Reps Move To Reduce Penalty For Attempted Suicide

The House also wants the electoral umpire to situate voting points in safe areas only.

This followed a motion by Rep. Abubakar Yalleman.

Meanwhile, the House through a motion, is urging the Federal Government to provide body cameras for all security operatives on duty across the country.

This, according to the House, will help address allegations of harassment, extortion, and extra-judicial killings of citizens by security operatives, as well as protect them.