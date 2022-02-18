Nasarawa Tops As Nearly 25 Million People Take COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria

Nearly 25 million people have taken the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, as well as Johnson and Johnson brands of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday – February 18.

This includes those who have taken just the first, second, as well as booster shots of these vaccines.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed this in its latest update on the vaccination exercise in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It explained that more than 60 per cent of the millions of doses administered so far was carried out through the mass vaccination campaign of November 2021 till date.

READ ALSO: Sweden Recommends Fourth Jab For Over-80s

In taking the jabs, the NPHCDA warned Nigerians against taking different brands of vaccines for a second dose, except in the case of a booster shot where Pfizer was recommended for those who had been administered Oxford/AstraZeneca.

“The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) does not recommend mix and match of different COVID-19 vaccine brands,” it said. “The Agency ensures a steady supply of the different brands of vaccines to the states.

“Please ensure you take the same brand of the vaccine for your first and second doses. However, for the booster dose, if you took Oxford/AstraZeneca brand for first and second doses, you are required to take Pfizer for your booster.”

Nasarawa Leads

Rating how well the exercise has done in the states, the agency said Nasarawa performed best having administered vaccines to over 70 per cent of the targeted population.

While 73 per cent of the targeted population in the state has taken the first jab, 33 per cent has received the second dose.

Data from the NPHCDA revealed that Nasarawa was followed by Jigawa – (67 per cent) and (17 per cent), as well as Ogun – (26 per cent) (13 per cent), in terms of first and second jabs respectively.

The FCT (26 per cent) and (15 per cent), as well as Kwara (24 per cent) and (11 per cent), completed the list of the top five performing states.

The over five states that made the top 10 performing states are Osun (22 per cent) and (nine per cent, Kano (21 per cent) and (eight per cent), Oyo (20 per cent) and (nine per cent), Lagos (19 per cent) and (12 per cent), as well as Zamfara (18 per cent) and (six per cent).