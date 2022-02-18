Oil Production: Security Chiefs Meet Niger-Delta Governors In Abuja

The Chief of Defense Staff on Friday led heads of other security agencies to a meeting in Abuja with Governors of the oil-producing states.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

The Governors of Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa State were present while the Deputy Governors of Edo, Imo and Ondo represented their states.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, was convened to discuss threats to the country’s oil and gas sector.

In his opening remarks, the CDS told the governors that the meeting was mandated by President Buhari, owing to the the current situation in the oil and gas sector, and the need to reverse it.

According to him, the issues demand quick action as they currently affect the country’s production capacity.

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa noted that security issues has continued to trouble the minds of the oil producing governors.

He noted that there has been a sharp drop in oil production, which has also affected state revenues.

He expressed confidence that the meeting will help the states to collaborate with security agencies and check excesses, which include illegal oil bunkering.