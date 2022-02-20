29-Year-Old Installer Suffocates, Dies In Kwara Petrol Tank

Tragedy struck in Ilorin on Saturday as a 29-year-old petrol tank installer identified simply as Ahmed suffocated and died while working on a petrol tank at a filling station along Offa garage road in the Kwara State capital.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service Hassan Adekunle said the incident occurred opposite Adisco office, Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

The victim was said to have come from Ibadan with his boss for the job but suddenly suffocated while they were performing the maintenance work on a faulty petrol tank at the filling station and eventually died.

However, firemen were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed over to his boss identified as Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

Report said that the casualty was allegedly careless as he embarked on the work without putting on the necessary safety implement.

“A 29-year-old tank installer/maintainer called Ahmed was recovered dead from petrol tank at a popular filling station in Ilorin, capital of Kwara,” the statement read.

“The terrible incident occurred last night at about 19:25hrs, No. 157 Bovas Filling Station opposite Adisco Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

“The victim man actually came from Ibadan with his boss for the job. While they were performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station, he suddenly got suffocated and eventually died in the tank.

“However, firemen were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed over to his boss, Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

“Report says the casualty was too careless for his life without putting on the necessary safety gear before he engaged on the work.”