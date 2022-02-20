‘I Feel Like A Joke’: Who Said What At The Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Olympics close on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on over two weeks of sporting — and other — drama.

Here are some of the best quotes from the last few days:

“Why did you let it go? Why did you let it go? Tell me.”

Kamila Valieva’s coach Eteri Tutberidze after the Russian teenager fell multiple times in the figure skating final.

“It was chilling to see this.”

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Tutberidze’s reaction.

“Right now, I just feel like a joke.”

US star skier Mikaela Shiffrin after her third crash of the Games.

“I had a glass of wine before the super-G.”

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin on the secret to winning gold.

“From zero to 10, my physical condition is about a five.”

Italy’s Sofia Goggia on winning silver in the downhill three weeks after a horror crash.

“It has changed my life forever.”

China’s 18-year-old Eileen Gu on a debut Olympics in which she won three medals.

“The most important thing is all about love. Snowboarding is not just about competition.”

Chinese teenager Su Yiming after winning snowboard Big Air gold.

“A halfpipe is a skier’s canvas… It’s our art form.”

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous after winning Freeski gold.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like their heart’s in the right place, it feels like it’s a greed game.”

British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy criticises the International Olympic Committee.

“I only know attack mode.”

US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who won silver and bronze.

“Apparently the whole town is in the pub and they’ll be cheering pretty loud.”

Australian bobsledder Kiara Reddingius on how her small hometown is supporting her.

“I was lucky not to land on my head and maybe got a little cushion from the camera guy.”

Finnish freeskier Jon Sallinen after crashing into a cameraman by the halfpipe.

“We say that Nordic combined is the game of the maniac.”

-Dual bronze medallist Akito Watabe.

“We just finished our second puzzle today. Both of them were pizza cats — cats in space with pizza.”

Canada’s Cynthia Appiah on amusing herself in the confines of Covid restrictions.

“It was really a lot of draining days, mentally especially. I don’t wish it on anyone.”

German figure skater Nolan Seegert on being in isolation after testing positive for Covid.

“Game-time mode, baby. Turn the beast on.”

US freestyle skier Aaron Blunck psyches himself up in the halfpipe.

“It’s kind of like in a shark tank.”

Skier Joana Haehlen on the fight for one of Switzerland’s three spots in women’s downhill.

“I thought it was an absolutely ridiculous decision.”

British cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave after his race was shortened by 20km because of strong winds.