North Central Agenda In Alliance With South West Agenda For Asiwaju 2023 – Raji

The National Chairman of the North Central Alliance for Asiwaju 2023, Ibrahim Raji, has said that the North Central is in support of the presidential ambition of APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Raji made the confirmation during the launching of the Niger state chapter of the North Central Agenda in Alliance with South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 in Minna, Niger state capital.

Raji urged everyone to get their permanent voters’ card, adding that it is the only way they can use to get Tinubu into power; he said it is time for people to repay him for his sacrifices towards the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari Demands Weighty Sanctions For Coup Plotters In Africa

The Niger State Coordinator of the North Central Alliance for Asiwaju, Ganiyat Adegbite, assured that the state is set to give its support for Tinubu, adding that the best person Nigeria can have in the seat of power is the former Lagos governor. She stated that the alliance will work at mobilizing people for the campaign of the APC leader and to ensure his victory in the state.

The Niger state Coordinator Women in Nigeria for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Barrister Maryam Kolo, said that the women in the state would support a candidate that will carry the women along. She explained that Tinubu has shown that he is passionate about women and the women in Niger state intend to support him to victory come 2023.