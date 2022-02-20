Oyetola Declared Winner Of Osun APC Governorship Primary

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has won the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor secured 221,169 votes to defeat a former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, according to the vote tally announced for the exercise.

Governor Oyetola was declared winner of the primary election by the Chairman of the poll, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State, at the APC secretariat in Osogbo where votes from the 30 local government areas of the state were tallied.

The APC conducted the exercise using the direct mode of primary across the 332 wards in the state. This mode allows all party members to choose the candidate of their choice as against the option of using delegates.

See the primary results from the 30 LGAs below:

Atakumosa East

Oyetola – 2,637

Adeoti – 165

Lasun – 2

Atakumosa West

Oyetola – 4,655

Adeoti – 305

Lasun – 7

Ayedaade

Oyetola – 3,615

Adeoti – 540

Lasun – 0

Ayedire

Oyetola – 3,274

Adeoti – 279

Lasun – 3

Boluwaduro

Oyetola – 6,399

Adeoti – 62

Lasun – 0

Boripe

Oyetola – 15,034

Adeoti – 5

Lasun – 0

Ede North

Oyetola – 7,117

Adeoti – 311

Lasun – 2

Ede South

Oyetola – 2,664

Adeoti – 628

Lasun – 0

Egbedore

Oyetola – 5,500

Adeoti – 420

Lasun – 0

Ejigbo

Oyetola – 8,007

Adeoti – 360

Lasun – 0

Ife Central

Oyetola – 10,843

Adeoti – 344

Lasun – 1

Ifedayo

Oyetola – 4,214

Adeoti – 141

Lasun – 0

Ife East

Oyetola – 12,030

Adeoti – 326

Lasun – 0

Ifelodun

Oyetola – 11,873

Adeoti – 631

Lasun – 27

Ife North

Oyetola – 3,377

Adeoti – 242

Lasun – 5

Ife South

Oyetola – 8,268

Adeoti – 43

Lasun – 0

Ila

Oyetola – 8,834

Adeoti – 47

Lasun – 0

Ilesa East

Oyetola – 4,857

Adeoti – 483

Lasun – 1

Ilesa West

Oyetola – 3,877

Adeoti – 446

Lasun – 0

Irepodun

Oyetola – 7,928

Adeoti – 732

Lasun – 214

Irewole

Oyetola – 7,560

Adeoti – 537

Lasun – 0

Isokan

Oyetola – 6,468

Adeoti – 279

Lasun – 13

Iwo

Oyetola – 9,432

Adeoti – 2,543

Lasun – 1

Obokun

Oyetola – 5,245

Adeoti – 527

Lasun – 2

Odo Otin

Oyetola – 7,735

Adeoti – 384

Lasun – 0

Ola Oluwa

Oyetola – 3,771

Adeoti – 363

Lasun – 0

Olorunda

Oyetola – 7,103

Adeoti – 555

Lasun – 1

Oriade

Oyetola – 10,935

Adeoti – 438

Lasun – 11

Orolu

Oyetola – 6,652

Adeoti – 130

Lasun – 0

Osogbo

Oyetola – 22,265

Adeoti – 655

Lasun – 170

Final Result (total)

Oyetola – 222,169

Adeoti – 12,921

Lasun – 460

The build-up to Saturday’s primary highlighted a division within the ruling party in the state following a disagreement between incumbent Governor Oyetola and his predecessor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

This prompted the former governor to seek to unseat Oyetola whom he supported to succeed him in September 2018. Aregbesola, who serves as the Minister of Interior in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, has now declared his support for Adeoti, as his anointed candidate for the forthcoming election.

The primary also came with drama and controversy as the members of the camps of the minister and governor traded blames and accusations, including accusing each side of instigating violence. Both sides denied doing anything to disturb the peace or to illegally influencing the outcome of the poll.

Notwithstanding the disagreement, the minister asked members of the party in the state loyal to him to conduct themselves in a peaceful matter throughout the exercise.

While the primary was in progress, the faction of the APC loyal to the minister condemned it.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abiodun Agboola, the faction alleged widespread irregularities in the exercise conducted by the Osun APC Primary Election Committee led by Governor Abdulrasaq of Kwara State.

“The Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq led Osun APC Primary Election Committee should know that the primary lacks credibility and fairness,” it said.

“It is necessary and important to inform the general public and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq led Osun APC Primary Election Committee of the ongoing irregularities in the conduct of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun.

“We strongly condemned the conduct of the primary election because it is nothing but a sham with a fraudulent process to favour Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Verified information from the agents of Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, our governorship aspirant, has it that there are no record and result sheets in any of the 332 wards of the state.”

Governor Oyetola, on his part commended the process, and described as free and fair after voting.