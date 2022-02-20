Advertisement
Oyetola Declared Winner Of Osun APC Governorship Primary
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has won the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.
The governor secured 221,169 votes to defeat a former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, according to the vote tally announced for the exercise.
Governor Oyetola was declared winner of the primary election by the Chairman of the poll, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State, at the APC secretariat in Osogbo where votes from the 30 local government areas of the state were tallied.
The APC conducted the exercise using the direct mode of primary across the 332 wards in the state. This mode allows all party members to choose the candidate of their choice as against the option of using delegates.
See the primary results from the 30 LGAs below:
Atakumosa East
Oyetola – 2,637
Adeoti – 165
Lasun – 2
Atakumosa West
Oyetola – 4,655
Adeoti – 305
Lasun – 7
Ayedaade
Oyetola – 3,615
Adeoti – 540
Lasun – 0
Ayedire
Oyetola – 3,274
Adeoti – 279
Lasun – 3
Boluwaduro
Oyetola – 6,399
Adeoti – 62
Lasun – 0
Boripe
Oyetola – 15,034
Adeoti – 5
Lasun – 0
Ede North
Oyetola – 7,117
Adeoti – 311
Lasun – 2
Ede South
Oyetola – 2,664
Adeoti – 628
Lasun – 0
Egbedore
Oyetola – 5,500
Adeoti – 420
Lasun – 0
Ejigbo
Oyetola – 8,007
Adeoti – 360
Lasun – 0
Ife Central
Oyetola – 10,843
Adeoti – 344
Lasun – 1
Ifedayo
Oyetola – 4,214
Adeoti – 141
Lasun – 0
Ife East
Oyetola – 12,030
Adeoti – 326
Lasun – 0
Ifelodun
Oyetola – 11,873
Adeoti – 631
Lasun – 27
Ife North
Oyetola – 3,377
Adeoti – 242
Lasun – 5
Ife South
Oyetola – 8,268
Adeoti – 43
Lasun – 0
Ila
Oyetola – 8,834
Adeoti – 47
Lasun – 0
Ilesa East
Oyetola – 4,857
Adeoti – 483
Lasun – 1
Ilesa West
Oyetola – 3,877
Adeoti – 446
Lasun – 0
Irepodun
Oyetola – 7,928
Adeoti – 732
Lasun – 214
Irewole
Oyetola – 7,560
Adeoti – 537
Lasun – 0
Isokan
Oyetola – 6,468
Adeoti – 279
Lasun – 13
Iwo
Oyetola – 9,432
Adeoti – 2,543
Lasun – 1
Obokun
Oyetola – 5,245
Adeoti – 527
Lasun – 2
Odo Otin
Oyetola – 7,735
Adeoti – 384
Lasun – 0
Ola Oluwa
Oyetola – 3,771
Adeoti – 363
Lasun – 0
Olorunda
Oyetola – 7,103
Adeoti – 555
Lasun – 1
Oriade
Oyetola – 10,935
Adeoti – 438
Lasun – 11
Orolu
Oyetola – 6,652
Adeoti – 130
Lasun – 0
Osogbo
Oyetola – 22,265
Adeoti – 655
Lasun – 170
Final Result (total)
Oyetola – 222,169
Adeoti – 12,921
Lasun – 460
The build-up to Saturday’s primary highlighted a division within the ruling party in the state following a disagreement between incumbent Governor Oyetola and his predecessor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.
This prompted the former governor to seek to unseat Oyetola whom he supported to succeed him in September 2018. Aregbesola, who serves as the Minister of Interior in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, has now declared his support for Adeoti, as his anointed candidate for the forthcoming election.
The primary also came with drama and controversy as the members of the camps of the minister and governor traded blames and accusations, including accusing each side of instigating violence. Both sides denied doing anything to disturb the peace or to illegally influencing the outcome of the poll.
Notwithstanding the disagreement, the minister asked members of the party in the state loyal to him to conduct themselves in a peaceful matter throughout the exercise.
While the primary was in progress, the faction of the APC loyal to the minister condemned it.
In a statement by its spokesman, Abiodun Agboola, the faction alleged widespread irregularities in the exercise conducted by the Osun APC Primary Election Committee led by Governor Abdulrasaq of Kwara State.
“The Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq led Osun APC Primary Election Committee should know that the primary lacks credibility and fairness,” it said.
“It is necessary and important to inform the general public and Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq led Osun APC Primary Election Committee of the ongoing irregularities in the conduct of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun.
“We strongly condemned the conduct of the primary election because it is nothing but a sham with a fraudulent process to favour Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Verified information from the agents of Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, our governorship aspirant, has it that there are no record and result sheets in any of the 332 wards of the state.”
Governor Oyetola, on his part commended the process, and described as free and fair after voting.