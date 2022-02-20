Troops Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims In Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on Saturday recused eight persons kidnapped from their farm in Agasha town of Guma Local Government Area, by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16.

The Benue State Government in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, said the victims had spent over three days with their abductors before their rescue by troops of OPWS.

Read Also: ‘Yahoo Boys’ Must Be Brilliant, We Need To Redirect Their Thinking Positively – Gov Obaseki

According to the statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba who briefed the Governor on the successful rescue operation, explained that the gallantry of troops from Operation Whirl Stroke who made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor led to an exchange of gunfire with the armed herdsmen and overpowered them, leading to the rescue of the victims.

All the victims have now reunited with their families.