Adesina Slams Buhari’s Critics Over ‘Delayed’ Assent To Electoral Bill

Mr Femi Adesina has slammed those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for the delay in signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity accused them of taking advantage of the situation to incite civil disorder and disturb the nation’s speed.

While defending the President’s action for not signing the bill yet, he stressed that such persons were only ignorant of the requirements of the Constitution regarding the situation.

READ ALSO: Buhari Unwilling To Sign Electoral Bill, Says PDP Governors

According to Adesina, the Constitution provides that the President has a period of 30 days to sign the bill or decline assent after it has been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

He stated that the amended bill was sent to the Presidency three weeks ago and the Executive has till Tuesday next week to do due diligence on it.

For the presidential aide, a bill that has to do with Nigeria’s electoral fortunes must be analysed thoroughly with a view to ensuring it is as near-perfect as possible.

He asked the President’s critics to hold their peace, saying the right thing would be done within the lawful time.

Read the full statement below: