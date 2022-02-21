Advertisement
Adesina Slams Buhari’s Critics Over ‘Delayed’ Assent To Electoral Bill
Mr Femi Adesina has slammed those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for the delay in signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.
In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity accused them of taking advantage of the situation to incite civil disorder and disturb the nation’s speed.
While defending the President’s action for not signing the bill yet, he stressed that such persons were only ignorant of the requirements of the Constitution regarding the situation.
According to Adesina, the Constitution provides that the President has a period of 30 days to sign the bill or decline assent after it has been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.
He stated that the amended bill was sent to the Presidency three weeks ago and the Executive has till Tuesday next week to do due diligence on it.
For the presidential aide, a bill that has to do with Nigeria’s electoral fortunes must be analysed thoroughly with a view to ensuring it is as near-perfect as possible.
He asked the President’s critics to hold their peace, saying the right thing would be done within the lawful time.
Read the full statement below:
Assent To Electoral Bill: No Need For Saber-Rattling
Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.
One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.
It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.
A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.
Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
February 21, 2022