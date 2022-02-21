Bayelsa Monarchs To Osinbajo: You Will Make A Good Presidential Material

The Obenibe of Epie Kingdom, HRM King Malla Sasime, has hailed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s qualities, saying the former Lagos State commissioner has what is needed to lead the country.

He made the remark over the weekend during a courtesy call by the VP to the traditional rulers.

“Vice President, your name has been called for very good reasons; and the reason why your name has been on is, maybe, people think that you have been very good, and we appreciate your efforts in governance,” the Vice Chairman of the State’s Traditional Rulers Council said.

“If you come out for president (candidate), you will be a good material… we appreciate what you are doing, and we thank you for being a good vice president. We hope that you keep your relationship with Bayelsa in very good stead,” King Sasime noted on behalf of the council.

Earlier, Osinbajo had assured that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is committed to developing the Niger Delta region. According to him, ongoing projects in the area are an indication of the resolve.

“As a matter of urgency, we are well on our way towards correcting historical lapses in this respect, through the collaborative efforts of the federal, state, and local governments, each one putting aside personal interests, and doing the best they can for the communities which have undeservedly suffered for so long,” he said in a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande.