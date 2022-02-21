Court Dismisses NBA’s Suit Seeking To Reinstate Sacked Pregnant Police Officer

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) seeking to reverse the sack of a female police lady who got pregnant while being single.

The NBA had asked the court to void the provision that policewomen who get pregnant out of wedlock be fired.

It said some of the provisions of the Nigeria Police Regulations (NPR) conflict with section 37 of the Constitution and discriminate against unmarried female police officers.

In the judgment, Justice Ekwo said provisions of Sections 126 and 127 of the NPR were clear to the said female officers before enlistment on the Force.

Section 126 provides for maternity leave for a married woman police officer who is pregnant, while Section 127 of the NPR provides for the sack of an unmarried woman police officer who gets pregnant.

On 26 January 2021 one Omolola Olajide, a police officer in Ekiti State was sacked for getting pregnant while being single.