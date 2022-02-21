Electoral Bill: Nigerians Should Mount Pressure On NASS To Override Buhari – Falana

Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on Nigerians to mount pressure on the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Following the refusal of the president to sign the document over the mode of primaries, the National Assembly had on January 31 transmitted the reworked bill to the president for assent.

The presidency has repeatedly defended the delay in the assent to the electoral bill, saying President Buhari is still consulting with the relevant stakeholders before making his decision known to Nigerians.

But speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Falana said Buhari’s refusal to sign the electoral act amendment bill in the past, as well as his delay in giving assent since receiving the bill over two weeks ago, and the lack of pressure from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him to sign, speaks volumes.

READ ALSO: 2023 Polls: Buhari Consulting On Electoral Bill, Says Presidency

“It is a challenge to all Nigerians. Once the 30-day period expires, the bill goes back to the National Assembly and Nigerians have to mount pressure on the National Assembly to override the veto of the President. We can’t go on like this,” he said.

Falana said he wouldn’t be surprised if Buhari again refuses to sign the document, accusing the President of not being prepared to reform the nation’s electoral process.

While noting that the bill has been dragged since 2018, he criticised the ruling APC of failing to tackle rigging of elections, violent polls, inconclusive elections.

“The ruling party wants the situation to remain hence there is no pressure on the President to sign the electoral bill into law.

“The party is not prepared to allow the status quo to change. Status quo that promotes rigging of elections, violent elections, inconclusive elections and the tribunalisation of the electoral process.”