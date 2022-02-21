Four NSCDC Officials Killed, One Person Injured As Bomb Explodes In Niger State

Four members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been reportedly killed after a bomb suspected to be planted by Boko Haram fighters exploded at Galadima Kogo in Shiroro local government council of Niger State.

Authorities say one person was also left severely injured following the blast.

The incident which occurred early on Monday, forced many villagers to flee the area, for fear that another attack might be imminent.

Some sources say the Boko Haram fighters attacked Galadima Kogo in their large number shooting sporadically to scare villagers, killing an unspecified number of civilians and injuring many others.

However, the claims have not been corroborated by any of the security agencies.

When contacted with regards to the development, the Niger State Commissioner of Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, said the assault was a reprisal.

Mr Umar narrated that about two days ago there was an intelligence operation within the area where the gunmen have a stronghold.

Security agents are said to have stormed the criminals’ hideout, as part of efforts geared at flushing insurgents out of the forests.

The commissioner urged citizens of Niger State to be calm, stating that the government under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Bello will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the lives and properties of indigenes and residents remain protected at all cost.

On the civilian casualty figures, Mr Emmanuel Umar said they were yet to establish the actual number of civilians killed but however said that the government and security agencies are on top of the matter.

He urged anyone with credible information regarding those terrorizing the arrear to come forward and share the intelligence with the security agencies, stressing that such a person will be shielded and rewarded.