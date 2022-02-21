Advertisement

Gold Mine Blast Kills At Least 55 In Burkina Faso

Channels Television  
Updated February 21, 2022
Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa that covers an area of around 274,200 square kilometres and is bordered by Mali to the northwest, Niger to the northeast, Benin to the southeast, Togo and Ghana to the south, and the Ivory Coast to the southwest.
An explosion at a gold mine in Burkina Faso Monday afternoon killed at least 55 people and wounded a similar number, local and medical sources told AFP.

The blast, at a makeshift gold-panning site at Gomgombiro in the southwest of the country happened when a stock of dynamite blew up, said local officials and hospital staff.

A provisional toll put the number of dead at 50, a local official who visited the site told AFP.

But a hospital source said: “At least five casualties have succumbed to their wounds, bringing the toll to 55,” adding that the toll could rise as some of the injured were in a critical condition.

READ ALSO: Mali Parliament Approves Five-Year Democratic Transition Plan

Women and children were among the 60 or so injured in the blast, many of them in a critical condition, the source told AFP.

State television meanwhile reported a provisional toll of 59 dead.

A resident of Gomgombiro said the blast had been caused by a fire in an area where contraband sticks of dynamite were being stored, and which also served as a market for the mine.

The resident described horrific scenes from the blast site, which left a large crater and uprooted burnt-out trees.

Antoine Marie Sylvanus Doamba, high commissioner for the Poni province, said after a visit to the blast site that while the initial body-count had been 48, it had since risen to 55.

AFP



