Nigerian Player Ozornwafor Collapses Twice On The Field In Belgium 

Super Eagles defender, Valentine Ozornwafor, collapsed twice on the pitch over the weekend but is in good condition, his club, Sporting Charleroi, have said.

The Belgian club said this in a tweet on their official handle on Sunday. According to them, the player became unconscious twice during a league match against Royale Union Saint Gilloise (RUSG) on Saturday.

“The first news about our defender Valentine Ozornwafor is reassuring. After losing consciousness twice in the field, he is now conscious and will remain under observation, according to the concussion protocol,” the club wrote.

He was hit in the face by Royal Union’s striker, Dante Vanzeir, in a 46th-minute clash and fell facedown. He then lost consciousness before being stretchered off the pitch. The former Enyimba man played twice for the Super Eagles.