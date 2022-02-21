UK To Help Improve Community Policing, Train Nigeria Police Officers

The United Kingdom has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Nigeria in tackling the security challenges in the country.

The UK’s Minister for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford disclosed this during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama on Monday, in Abuja.

Minister Ford said her country is willing to provide more training to men and officers of the Nigerian Police that will enhance their capacity to tackle the security challenges in Nigeria. This she added, will help improve community policing in Nigeria and curb the crime rate.

READ ALSO: Fuel Scarcity Was Due To Inspection Failure, Adulterated Products – FG

She said this is in furtherance to the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London earlier this month during which both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of military cooperation, counter-terrorism, civilian policing, protecting human rights, and recognising the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace.

In addition to helping to fight insecurity, the UK government has also pledged its commitment to helping Nigeria tackle corruption by strengthening the institutions in the country.

According to Ford, she will also be meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami for the signing of a Memorandum of Commitment for the return of ₤210,000 as proceeds of bribery for contracts.

Other areas of ties the UK and Nigeria are expected to further deliberate on during the visit of the UK Minister include, trade, education, electoral reform, human rights, gender equality, and climate change as well as the humanitarian crisis in the North-East.

Her visit will take forward ongoing efforts by both countries to build on the UK Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti-corruption, and economic ties. While in Nigeria, Minister Vicky Ford will have meetings with the Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governors as well as faith leaders, civil society, and business leaders.