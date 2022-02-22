Akwa Ibom Governor Sacks Chief Of Staff, Ephraim Inyang

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sacked his Chief of Staff, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen, with immediate effect.

The sack was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, dated 22nd February and addressed to the former Chief of Staff.

The SSG, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, said that the sack became necessary due to the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development required in the state.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor, government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you His Excellency, the Governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear State while you served as Chief of Staff to the Governor,” the letter partly read.

“However, given the urgent need to match skill set and competencies to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required and you are hereby relieved of your position, as Chief of Staff ( CoS) to His Excellency, the Governor with immediate effect.”

The release did not name any replacement for the former chief of staff.