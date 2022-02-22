APC Governors Keep Mum On Postponed Convention, To Meet Buhari On Tuesday

Governors of the All Progressives Congress on Monday declined to comment on the postponed national convention of the party.

Speaking after a meeting held in Abuja, Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said the Governors will only comment after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

“Until we finish the meeting with Mr President, we will rather not comment on any timetable or logistics,” Mr Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi State, said.

Other issues discussed by the forum, according to Mr Bagudu, include the just concluded FCT Council elections, the Osun primaries, among others.

The Governors, who attended the meeting at the Kebbi State Governor’s lodge include the Chairman of the Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Others are Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.