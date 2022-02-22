Buhari Meets With APC Governors In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Governors of the All Progressives Congress at the council chamber in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to critically address unfolding issues bedeviling the ruling party.

In attendance were 18 Governors including that of Ekiti, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Lagos, Borno, Niger, Gombe, Osun, Kebbi, Kwara, Yobe, Imo, Ogun, Plateau, Kogi, Kano, Nasarawa, and Cross River.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State was also present.

Delayed Convention

The meeting comes a day after the APC postponed its National Convention to March 26.

The convention was earlier billed for February 26.

It wasn’t the first time the convention had been postponed as the party continues to deal with internal wranglings and factional crises in several states.

The Governors had met on Monday evening but declined to comment on the postponed convention at a press briefing later.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking after the meeting held in Abuja, Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said the Governors will only comment after their meeting with President Buhari on Tuesday.

“Until we finish the meeting with Mr. President, we will rather not comment on any timetable or logistics,” Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said.