Police Sergeant Dies In Ex-Ogun Governor’s House

A police sergeant, Adegoke Ogunsola, has died in the private home of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He stated that Ogunsola was attached to Daniel’s house, also known as Asoludero Court, in Sagamu town in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Recounting the incident which occurred last Saturday, Oyeyemi described the death of the policeman as an accident that could happen to anyone.

According to him, the policeman was trying to open the gate to the house before he was reportedly knocked down in the process.

The command’s spokesman said the sergeant was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead later.

Daniel served as the governor of Ogun State between 2003 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).