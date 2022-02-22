Senate To Present Review Report Of 1999 Constitution Amendment On Wednesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Senate Committee on Constitution Amendment will lay the report of the 1999 Constitution review before the Senate on Wednesday, February 23.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege announced this during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Federal lawmakers are also expected to vote on the amendments on March 1.

Meanwhile, sources within the presidency have said President Muhammadu Buhari will also likely sign the re-worked Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law on Wednesday.

This comes a few hours after Mr Femi Adesina during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said President Buhari will sign the bill any moment from now.

“It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within the 30 days. It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks,” Adesina said early on Tuesday morning.

President Buhari had withheld his assent to the bill in November last year, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political actors as part of the reasons for his decision.

He, however, noted that he will sign the bill when the necessary adjustments are done.