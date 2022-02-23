2023: PDP Wants To Rescue Nigeria From The Present Division – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants to rescue Nigeria from what he describes as the present-day division.

He stated this during a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting that lasted one hour, the governor said he had come to visit the former president because he was instrumental to his career development as well as discuss some of his personal aspirations ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We are rebuilding our party to remove rancour, division. We still need him (Obasanjo) and his words of wisdom are very useful,” Mohammed said.

“So, I came to seek his opinion on some of the things we want to do in the party to close ranks and make sure that we provide Nigerians the opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the present division we have found ourselves in.”

Governor Mohammed, who is also a presidential aspirant, stressed that Nigeria’s leadership should be based on merit towards bringing everybody on board. The governor stressed he is optimistic about getting the PDP ticket, saying that Nigeria is too large to be ignored.

On zoning, the governor said the PDP is not disturbed if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the presidency to the South. According to him, the main opposition party will strategise, plan and organise to secure victory in the 2023 general elections.