UPDATED: Senator Hassan Confirmed As Zamfara Deputy Governor

Adeniyi Salaudeen  
Updated February 23, 2022
A file photo of Senator  Muhammad Hassan Nasiha

 

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has confirmed Senator  Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the new deputy governor of the northwestern state. 

His confirmation followed a screening by the lawmakers on Wednesday. The speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, had at the resumed plenary read a letter from Governor Bello Matawalle nominating Senator Muhammad as his deputy.

Hassan was nominated hours after Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment on Wednesday.  Senator Hassan is representing Zamfara Central Senatorial district.

A screenshot shows members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly during a plenary at the assembly complex in Gusau on February 23, 2022.

 

Gusau was impeached after the House received the report of a committee set up by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu. The committee was set up probe allegations levelled against him.

The seven-man panel was led by Retired Justice Halidu Soba and had submitted its report to the State House of Assembly complex in Gusau, the state capital.

According to a member of the panel, Oladipo Okpeseyi, the committee carried out its assignment with integrity. The panel had commenced its sitting on Monday and ended proceedings the next day. But the embattled Gusau, who was the respondent, was absent.

Some of the allegations against him were a breach of the Constitution, gross misconduct, financial fraud, and abuse of office.



