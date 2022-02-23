Buhari Chairs FEC Meeting, Swears In New INEC National Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in six new national commissioners for the Independent National and Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC national commissioners are Mohammed Haruna from Niger State, Mary Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta State, and Ukaegbu Nnamdi from Abia State.

Others include Major General AB Alkali (Rtd) from Adamawa State, Professor Rhoda Gumus from Bayelsa State, and Mr Sam Olumekun from Ondo State.

The President swore in the national commissioners on Wednesday while presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Physically in attendance were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), were also present.

Ministers in attendance included Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Festus Keyamo (Labour and Employment – State), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology), Mohammed Abdullahi (Science and Technology – State), Rotimi Amaechi (Transport), and Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture).

Also present were Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel Development), Uche Ogar (Mines and Steel Development – State), Abubakar Aliyu (Power), Jeddy Agba (Power – State), Jeddy Agba, Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), and Clem Agba (Finance, Budget, and National Planning – State).

The Head of Service, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the President’s cabinet attended the meeting virtually from their various offices in the nation’s capital.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, led the electoral umpire’s national commissioners to the Aso Villa for the inauguration ceremony.