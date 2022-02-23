Advertisement

Elanga Rescue Man Utd Against Atletico Madrid In Champions League Last 16 Tie

Updated February 23, 2022

Manchester United’s players celebrate after Swedish forward Anthony Elanga scored a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between Atletico de Madrid and Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 23, 2022. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

 

Substitute Anthony Elanga rescued Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico led for the majority of the match through Joao Felix’s fine diving header in the seventh minute.

But three-time European champions United ensured the tie would be level heading into the second leg at Old Trafford on March 15, as Elanga stroked home with 10 minutes remaining.

