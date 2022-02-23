Reps Summon Foreign Affairs Minister Over Failure To Defend 2022 Amended Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, for failing to appear before it to defend a proposed amendment to the 2022 Appropriation Act.

The Chairman of the committee, Buba Yakubu, explained that the minister was invited before the committee to explain why the ministry was asking for an amendment of its 2022 budget.

According to him, the committee had discovered in its scrutiny of the budget that funds were allocated to mission buildings and staff accommodations.

While warning the minister for failing to appear before the committee to defend its previous budget, Yakubu said such would no longer be tolerated.

The lawmaker explained that the development followed the committee’s discovery in its scrutiny of the budget that funds were allocated to mission buildings and staff accommodation. He added that where those embassies had in place adequate provisions and school fees, noting that supplements were provided where schools were free in public schools in English-speaking host countries.