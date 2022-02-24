Buhari: Leaders Who Swear By Holy Book Must Not Abuse Public Office

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said leaders who take the oath of office by swearing with the holy book must not abuse their office.

He stated this during a visit to the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, reaffirming that he has no intention whatsoever to stay beyond the constitutionally recognised two terms of office as Nigeria’s President.

READ ALSO: FAAC Shares N574.668bn January 2022 Revenue To FG, States And LGAs

“The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we (elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond two terms and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the President was quoted as saying via a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders. I have seen former governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former President.”

While thanking the people of Nasarawa State for a rousing welcome, he expressed delight that the North-Central State was wearing a new look since his last visit in 2019. He congratulated the immediate past governor and Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and the incumbent, Governor Abdullahi Sule for the laudable initiatives and accomplishments in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Lafia welcomed Buhari to the over 200-year old palace, thanking him for ending the problem of insufficient power in the state with the provision of a 330kVA sub-station.

The Emir, who is also the Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, told the President that the provision of the electricity plant “has taken out 80 percent of our problem.”

“Our people have never had it so good. Our people are back to their normal life as entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that the Federal Government projects that were “standing as ghosts” in the state in the past have now become a reality.