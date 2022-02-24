Advertisement
‘No To War’, Says Russian International Footballer Smolov
Fedor Smolov became the first Russian international footballer to express his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia posting on Instagram: “No to war.”
The 32-year-old Dynamo Moscow striker’s post is against a dark backdrop and followed by a Ukrainian flag and a broken heart icon.
The 45-times capped Smolov — who has been called up to the last three national squads — expressed his opposition hours after the launching of the Russian invasion was announced by President Vladimir Putin.
On Wednesday Benfica’s Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk celebrated a Champions League goal by revealing a shirt bearing his country’s coat of arms.
The 26-year-old scored the goal that gave his Portuguese club a 2-2 draw against Ajax and then displayed a black shirt with the Tryzub symbol.
“I wanted to support my country. I thought a lot about it and I’m afraid of the situation,” he told CNN Portugal.
“The club supports me, they spoke to me and wanted to do everything to help me. I thanked them, although for the moment everything is fine.”
AFP