Troops Dislodge IPOB Camps In Anambra, Bust Syndicate Behind Electoral Violence

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said troops of 82 Division have dislodged camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra at Azia, Orsumoghu, Lilu Forest, Mbosi, and Uli in Ihiala and Orsu Local Government Areas of Anambra and Imo states respectively.

Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this via a statement, noting that troops overpowered the outlaws who staged an ambush against them during the clearance operations.

“The troops then proceeded to clear Lilu Forest, where they were met with resistance from the outlawed group. The criminals were again overrun by the troops who effectively cleared Lilu Forest and the adjoining areas earlier occupied by the dissidents,” the statement partly read.

According to him, the troops also uncovered decomposing remains of kidnapped and murdered victims dumped in a deep well by members of the irredentist groups.

While clearing four ambush sites along roads Orsumoghu-Mbosi – Ihiala-Uli, the troops also dislodged the miscreants from their criminal havens.

READ ALSO: FG Plans Special Flights To Evacuate Nigerians From Ukraine

“The gallant troops neutralized one of the criminals, arrested three suspects, and recovered one Pump Action Shotgun, two live Cartridges, two mobile phones, One black coloured Toyota Hilux vehicle, a polythene bag containing substances suspected to be Cannabis and the sum of N1,920.

“In a separate operation conducted today 24 February 2022, troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigerian Police have busted an IPOB/ESN syndicate that disrupted the just concluded Local Government Council elections at some polling stations in Nkanu West of Enugu State.”

The army spokesman stated that troops uncovered seven AK 47 rifles, two Pump Action rifles, 10 rifle Magazines, eight live cartridges, 74 live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one hand grenade, a tipper truck containing 3 corpses among other items around Centenary Estate, Obeagu Uno.

The items, he added, have been handed over to Enugu State Police Command for further action.

The Army also reassured residents of the South-East of its commitment to restoring lasting peace in the region.