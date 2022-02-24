Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Must Not Spill Over – German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not be allowed to spread to other parts of Europe, as he vowed that NATO will defend its member states.

“We must ensure that this conflict does not spill over to other European nations. I am in agreement with the American president and our European friends that we must prevent this with everything at our disposal,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin should not underestimate the determination of NATO to defend all its members,” Scholz said.

AFP