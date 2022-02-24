Advertisement

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Must Not Spill Over – German Chancellor

Channels Television  
Updated February 24, 2022
Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions. AFP

 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not be allowed to spread to other parts of Europe, as he vowed that NATO will defend its member states.

“We must ensure that this conflict does not spill over to other European nations. I am in agreement with the American president and our European friends that we must prevent this with everything at our disposal,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he holds a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv on February 14, 2022. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

 

Russian President Vladimir “Putin should not underestimate the determination of NATO to defend all its members,” Scholz said.

AFP



