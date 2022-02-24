Advertisement

Ukraine Leader Introduces Martial Law

Channels Television  
Updated February 24, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council after Russia recognised two eastern separatist regions and then ordered in troops to back up their independence claims, in Kyiv on February 22, 2022. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)

 

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

“This morning, Russia launched a new military operation against our state,” Zelensky said in a separate message posted on the presidential website.

“This is a completely groundless, cynical invasion,” he said.

“We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991,” he said in reference to the year of the Soviet Union’s collapse.

“But now, what is being decided is not only our country’s future, but also the future of how Europe will live.”

