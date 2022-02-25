Court Convicts Evans, Two Others Of Kidnapping Businessman Donatus Duru

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has convicted kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping of a businessman, Donatus Duru.

The victim is the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Friday convicted Evans alongside two of his co-defendants, Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond reasonable doubt.

In reaching his verdict on Evans, the judge held that he observed the demeanour of the witness, stating that in some of the confessional videos played in court, Evans had mentioned some of the other defendants and the roles they played in the crime.

“He was seen freely laughing and willingly answered questions. A close look at his body shows no sign of torture. He did not look unkempt. He is seen laughing even when he was told that he must be a rich kidnapper,” Justice Oshodi said.

“He showed no remorse in the dock and tried to lie his way out of the crimes despite the video evidence.”

He concluded that the evidence tendered before the court especially their video confessions corroborated their guilt.

The court discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former soldiers of the Nigerian Army, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba, for lack of sufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The Lagos State government had arraigned Evans along with Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu, on February 14, 2017.

The state had claimed that the convicts committed the offence between February 14 and April 12, 2017.

The prosecution further told the court that the incident took place at about 7:45 pm, along Obokun Street, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos.

The prosecuting counsel told the court that on April 12, Evans and the other five defendants while armed with guns and other weapons captured, detained and collected a ransom of 223,000 euros from Donatus for his release.

The Lagos State government subsequently arraigned the defendants before the court in August 2017.

In all, the prosecution presented four witnesses, including the victim, Dunu while the defence presented six witnesses including Evans who testified in his own defence.

As of the time of this report, Justice Oshodi has yet to sentence the convicts as the proceedings are still ongoing.

Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.