Electoral Act: Buhari Institutionalising Credible Elections in Nigeria – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment bill into law. According to the APC, the signing is a development that provides an improved legal framework in the lead-up to the 2023 electioneering processes and all coming elections.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesman Senator John James Akpanudodehe, the ruling party said the assent is a big win for “our electioneering processes and our democracy”.

READ ALSO: Finally, President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill Into Law

‘Another Pointer’

“Since 2015 when the President Buhari-led APC government came into being, our commitment and support for constitutionally-permitted innovations that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, have not been in doubt. The new Electoral Act is another pointer.

“From legal backing given to election management bodies to review election results declared under duress, provisions for people with disabilities and special needs, electronic transmission of election results among other key provisions, current and coming generations will fondly remember President Buhari as the courageous leader who institutionalised credible elections and internal democracy in Nigeria,” the statement partly read.

The APC noted with appreciation the patriotic efforts of the National Assembly, civil societies, development partners, and Nigerians whose collective efforts and support birthed the new Electoral Act. The party said the task of improving the credibility of Nigeria’s elections is a collective and continuous one, adding that as a party and government, “we will continue to champion needed reforms”.

Senator Akpanudodehe on behalf of the APC called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the party to completely stamp out past practices of electoral fraud weaponised by past administrations.