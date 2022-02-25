Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko Picks Up Rifle In Defence Of Country

Ex- Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, has shown his patriotic side by picking up arms in a bid to stop the Russian army offensive.

Poroshenko had served as President of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019, where he launched a “peace” plan envisioned to garner support for a cease-fire between Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions,

In an interview with CNN on Friday, the former ruler was seen on the streets of Kyiv surrounded by a small band of armed militia holding a short Kalashnikov rifle.

“We have 300 members of the battalion of the territory of defence and we have two machine guns… and we have more or less that is it; We don’t have any artilleries, we don’t have tanks. We don’t have any armed personnel carrier because we launched this process a couple of days ago,” was his reply when queried about intentions if the Russian troops eventually made it to their location.

While praising the defiant spirit of the Ukrainians in coming together to protect their homeland, he took jabs at President Vladimir Putin, claiming the Russian leader was loony.

“It is extremely touching and an extremely great demonstration of how Ukrainian people hate Putin and how we are against Russian aggression. We lost 130 Ukrainian soldiers and about 800 Russians were killed just yesterday by the report of the Ukrainian minister of defence.”

“He is just simply mad, He is just simply crazy to come here to kill Ukrainians,” an angered Poroshenko stated.

Asked how long he plans on holding his ground against the Russian troops, he said, “Forever… Putin will never catch Ukraine despite the number of soldiers he has or how many missiles he has, or how many nuclear weapons he has. Ukrainian people are free people with a great future.”

Similarly, Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he described as “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

Putin also accused “Ukrainian nationalists” of deploying heavy weapons in residential areas of major cities to provoke the Russian military, a claim that could fuel fears Moscow is creating pretexts for justifying civilian casualties.

While addressing the Ukrainian military in a televised address, he urged them to “take power in your own hands”.

“It seems like it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis,” he said, referring to leadership in Kyiv led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish.