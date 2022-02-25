Kaduna Govt Arraigns Suspected Killers Of Senator Na’Allah’s Son

Three suspected Killers of Abdulkarim Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the son of the Senator representing Kebbi South in the National Assembly, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah have been arraigned before the Kaduna state High Court.

The suspects Bashir Mohammed, Nasiru a.k.a Balarabe, and Suleiman Salisu a.k.a Usman Dan Kano were arraigned before a Kaduna state High Court on a three-count of culpable homicide, armed robbery punishable by death under section 190 of the state penal code law, 2017.

The son of the Senator was murdered by suspected armed robbers at his residence in the Malali area of Kaduna metropolis on August 21, 2021, while his Lexus SUV and other valuables were also taken away by the criminals.

During the arraignment of the suspects before Justice Amina Bello on Friday, counsel to the third defendant, Suleiman Salisu a.k.a Usman Dan Kano, Emmanuel Avong, filed an application, pleading with the court to grant his client bail on the ground of ill health.

The plea was however opposed by the solicitor general of Kaduna State and the lead prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero, who noted that such application can only be considered when the plea of the two other defendants has been taken.

Dari also told the court that taking a motion for bail before a legal representation of the other two accused persons, Bashir Mohammed and Nasiru Salisu a.k.a Balarabe will amount to putting the cart before the horse, especially considering the nature of the case against the defendants.

Emmanuel later announced to the court his willingness to also represent the second defendant, Nasiru Salisu a.k.a Balarabe.

The presiding judge, however, directed the Registrar of the court to seek legal representation from the legal aid council for the first defendant, Bashir Mohammed. The case was adjourned to March 21, 2022, for further mention.