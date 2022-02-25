Katsina APC Reacts As Court Freezes Local Government Council’s Account

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has reacted to the Federal High Court’s order to freeze the Local Government Council’s joint account over the refusal of the current state administration to settle the PDP elected Local Government Council officials illegally dissolved by the government in 2015.

The Katsina State APC Chairman, Muhammad Sani Daura in his reaction explained that all their entitlements were paid stressing that the state government is ready to show evidence on March 21 as directed by the court.

Daura further described the PDP allegations as a deliberate attempt to spoil the forthcoming Local Government Council election scheduled to hold on April 11, 2022.

“As I am talking to you, all their entitlements were already paid since last year because their tenure was amended during the Shema-led administration,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the state PDP Chairman, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, disclosed that the Federal High Court has ordered the freezing of the Katsina Local Government Council’s joint account until March 21, 2022, to begin deliberation on the way out.

Majigiri was speaking while addressing the dissolved Local Government Council officials at the PDP headquarters, Katsina, adding that the Supreme Court had earlier in reaction nullified the state government action describing it as unconstitutional and illegal.

The court he said had since last year directed that all the entitlements of the dissolved elected Local Government officials be paid latest by August 31, 2021.