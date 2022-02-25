Advertisement

Putin Wants To Free Ukraine From Oppression, Says Russian Foreign Minister

Channels Television  
Updated February 25, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow on February 21, 2022.Alexander NEMENOV / POOL / AFP

 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow wants to “free Ukraine from oppression”, as Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin’s attack.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

