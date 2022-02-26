Advertisement
Eight Critical Timelines For 2023 General Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday adjusted the dates to conduct the 2023 general elections.
INEC, thereafter, announced new dates for the polls, coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.
It is the fourth time the Electoral Act was repealed and re-enacted since the return of democracy in Nigeria in May 1999.
The 1998-1999 elections were administered by transitional decrees until the emergence of the 2001 Electoral Act, which was repealed and re-enacted as the Electoral Act 2002.
The Electoral Act 2002 was in turn repealed and re-enacted in 2006, 2010, and now the Electoral Act 2022.
Here are eight critical timelines for the forthcoming general elections, as announced by INEC:
– Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022.
– Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.
– Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 17th June 2022.
– Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 15th July 2022.
– Commencement of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022.
– Commencement of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022.
– Last day of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023.
– Last day of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.