FG To Evacuate Nigerians In Ukraine From Poland

Nigerians still in Ukraine will now be evacuated through the nation’s embassy in Poland amid a Russian invasion.

This is according to a notice from the Nigerian Embassy in Poland obtained by Channels Television on Saturday.

“In light of the recent happenings in Ukraine, please be advised that for all Nigerians crossing over to Poland would have us waiting for them,” the notice said.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is making necessary arrangements for the evacuation of those stranded in Ukraine through the Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

“Please present this as your destination address with the Border controls 02-953, Kosiarzy 22B, 02-956 Warszawa

“The Nigerian Embassy staff and along with volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border points and locations below: