‘It Was A Well-Organised Attack,’ Edo Deputy Gov Laments During Visit To Uromi Robbery Scene

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Friday, led a team of government officials for an on-the-spot assessment of the robbery scene in Uromi, the administrative headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Shaibu who was representing the state governor Godwin Obaseki during the assessment lamented that the robbery was well-organised.

“This attack is a well-organised crime. We have heard from the people and have increased surveillance in the area. We are here on behalf of the governor to find out what happened and know the extent of the damage. We are here on a fact-finding mission and have interacted with bank officials, eyewitnesses, traders, and people living in the area and seen the level of destruction and damage done.

“I am here with all the security chiefs and have seen the damage and beefed-up security in the area,” the deputy governor said.

He asked residents of the area to go about their usual business activities and assured them of improved security.

“We reassure our people of improved security in the area and guarantee their safety. In the next week, people of this area will see government action on the matter,” he said.

The governor also visited the palace of the Ojuromi of Uromi, HRH Anslem Odaloighe Eidenojie Il.

Addressing the traditional ruler, the governor said, “We have come to see the level of damage and assure you that the state government has increased surveillance and safety of the people of Uromi.

“By the grace of God, these people will be arrested and brought to book. The people should go about their normal businesses.”

On his part, HRH Anslem Odaloighe Eidenojie II, said, “The situation was like a war zone and it lasted for over two hours and the robbers took control of the area and killed my subjects.”

The deputy governor also visited the Nigeria Police Force, Uromi Command, which was also attacked by the robbers to demobilise the officers before the robbery.

They also visited the hospital where the injured victims were being treated.

No fewer than five persons, including policemen, were feared killed on Thursday during robbery attacks on some commercial banks in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

In viral videos which were circulated on social media, the robbers can be seen transferring cash in bags into their cars parked in front of the banks.

Eye-witnesses said the robbers shot sporadically as the robbery lasted for hours.

The banks affected include Unity, Union, UBA, and Zenith Banks, all located at Market Road in Uromi.