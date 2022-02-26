LIVE UPDATE: INEC Holds Bye-Election In Ondo, Plateau, Imo And Cross-Rivers

Welcome to our live update on the bye-election being conducted today by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo, Plateau, Imo, and Cross Rivers States.

We have our correspondents in each of these states ready to bring updates on the elections.

In Ondo State, the bye-election is holding in Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency while in Plateau State voters in Pankshin South State Constituency and Jos North/Bass Federal Constituency are voting new representatives.

The election is also being held in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency both in Cross River State.

Also, Ngor Okpala State Constituency in Imo State will be voting new representative.

These elections are coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the electoral bill birthing the electoral act 2022. INEC will hope to improve on its logistics strategies and conduct techniques after the glitches experienced in the FCT local council elections held earlier this month.

10:40 am Voting commenced at the post office polling unit in Jos, after the initial delay. Voters can be seen casting their votes using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.

10:32am: The non-functional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is causing a delay at the post office polling unit in Jos, Plateau State. Voters can be seen lamenting. Some of them demand that the INEC officials use the manual process of accreditation to avoid delay.

10:16am: Voting commenced in Akpabuyo State Constituency in Cross River State. Voters can be seen at Ikot Ndarake polling unit, Atimbo West in Akpabuyo casting their votes. Voting has also started at the Thomson End polling unit – Okpoma ward.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is being used.

10:00am: Voters in Kabong Ward of Post Office polling unit 0054 in Jos lament the late arrival of materials. There’s a long queue of voters growing impatient due to the late arrival of INEC officials and elections materials.

09:26am: Presiding officers explain the working modalities and procedure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS to party agents before the commencement of voting in Jos.

8:55 am: At Polling Unit 014, Ward 5 Imerienwe located at Community school Upe, Imo, State, INEC officials can be seen getting set to start accreditation. Some voters were also on the ground waiting for the election.

08:16am Distribution of election materials in some polling units for the Bassa/Jos North federal constituency bye-elections.

8:20 am: Voters at Unit 14, Ward 5 Akure South Local Government Area have started turning out at the various polling units to checks their names on the voter register.