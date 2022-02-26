Advertisement

Prague To Give Arms Worth Millions Of Dollars To Kyiv

Updated February 26, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier in an armoured vehicle waits on the west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 26, 2022. Ukrainian soldiers beat back a Russian attack in the capital Kyiv only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warns Moscow would attempt to take the city before dawn.
PHOTO: Daniel LEAL / AFP

 

The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles, pistols, and ammunition valued at 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said Saturday.

“The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack,” Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

“The defence ministry will also take care of transport to a place set by the Ukrainian side. Our help is not over,” she added.

In January, Prague had donated 4,000 artillery shells worth 1.5 million euros to Ukraine.



