Russia Striking Residential Areas In Ukraine, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine as its invading forces sought to push deeper into the pro-Western country.

“The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure,” Zelensky said in an address posted online.

“Today, there is not a single thing in the country that the occupiers do not consider an acceptable target. They fight against everyone. They fight against all living things — against kindergartens, against residential buildings, and even against ambulances.”

He said Russian forces were “firing rockets and missiles at entire city districts in which there isn’t and never has been any military infrastructure”.

“Vasylkiv, Kyiv, Chernigiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and many other towns in Ukraine are living in conditions that were last experienced on our lands during World War II,” he said.

AFP