Ekiti Monarch Escapes Abduction, Sustains Gunshot Injury

A monarch in Ekiti State, the Atah of Ayede Ekiti, has been shot by suspected kidnappers while in transit from another town.

Speaking to Channels Television on Monday, a source from the axis of the incident said the gang attempted to kidnap the monarch, Adeleye Orisagbemi, and shot at him after some resistance were put up.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying the police have commenced investigation to nab the culprits.

“The monarch was shot by unknown gunmen around Iludun-Ekiti yesterday being 27/02/2022 at about 2100hrs while returning from Ikole-Ekiti,” the police spokesman said.

“The police mobilized and rescued him to the hospital where he is currently responding to treatment. Meanwhile, investigation has commenced for the possible arrest of the perpetrators,” Abutu stated.