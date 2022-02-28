Advertisement

Ekiti Monarch Escapes Abduction, Sustains Gunshot Injury

Channels Television  
Updated February 28, 2022
A map of Ekiti, a state in South-West Nigeria.

 

A monarch in Ekiti State, the Atah of Ayede Ekiti, has been shot by suspected kidnappers while in transit from another town.

Speaking to Channels Television on Monday, a source from the axis of the incident said the gang attempted to kidnap the monarch, Adeleye Orisagbemi, and shot at him after some resistance were put up.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying the police have commenced investigation to nab the culprits.

“The monarch was shot by unknown gunmen around Iludun-Ekiti yesterday being 27/02/2022 at about 2100hrs while returning from Ikole-Ekiti,” the police spokesman said.

“The police mobilized and rescued him to the hospital where he is currently responding to treatment. Meanwhile, investigation has commenced for the possible arrest of the perpetrators,” Abutu stated.



More on Crime Watch

Panic As Suspected Terrorists Bomb Hotel In Kaduna

MNJTF Troops Neutralise Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Insurgents At Nigeria-Cameroon Borders

NDLEA Intercepts Tramadol, Cash Consignments From Pakistan, Austria, Italy At Lagos Airport

Suspected Cultists Kill 20 At Anambra Funeral, Desecrate Corpse

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV