MNJTF Troops Neutralise Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Insurgents At Nigeria-Cameroon Borders

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force have neutralized scores of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP insurgents at the Nigeria/Cameroon Borders.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Colonel Muhammad Dole, the insurgents were neutralized while the troops of Sector One Cameroon were conducting operations in the Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle in the general area of Kirawa on the Nigeria /Cameroon borders.

He said that several other insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds while a large number of arms and food items including AK47 rifle, 01 AK47 Magazine, several ammunitions of the 7.62 MM special variant, 21 bicycles, 01 BHT uniform, 39 bags millet, and 02 bags of beans were recovered during the operation.

The statement further explained that an intelligence analysis indicates that the items were being smuggled from the borders to Sambisa Forest, while it is believed the terrorists are stockpiling materials for the incoming month of Ramadan.

Further exploitation of the engagement areas showed traces of blood, evidence of BHT/ISWAP criminals removed corpses of their dead colleagues while 2 corpses of Boko Haram criminals were discovered.

Meanwhile, the Force Commander (FC) MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has sent his personal commendation to Commander Sector 1 with headquarters (HQs) in Mora (Cameroon) Brigadier General Bouba Dobekreo.

The force commander praised the display of courage and gallantry by the troops, as they continue to conduct special operations to combat the insurgents. He urged them to remain committed, bold, and unpredictable and to continue to dominate the area, to ensure that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists are cut off from any logistics resupply.