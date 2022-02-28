Ukraine: FG To Pay For Evacuation Of Nigerians

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government on Monday said it will pay for the evacuation of Nigerians who have fled Ukraine and are willing to return home.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama revealed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Mr Onyeama said the evacuation is likely to begin on Wednesday.

“We are going to charter planes,” he said. “Mr President has been extremely gracious and generous. And he has approved this line of action, for the government to provide planes.

When asked whether the Federal Government would pay for the evacuation, Mr Onyeama emphatically replied, “Absolutely.”

“Air Peace and Max, we are chartering them,” he added. “We are looking at about four to five planes. The exact logistics, I cannot tell you. But what we’ve been told is that one of the airlines has four planes at their disposal that they can send. And the other has one huge plane, a jumbo jet.

“So, it’s also for our mission on the ground to also let us know how many Nigerians are now ready to be airlifted. And that would be the basis on which we decide which aircraft to be used.”

Nigerians have continued to flee Ukraine after Russia invaded the East European nation last week.

Talks commenced between both parties on Monday but fighting has continued in Ukrainian cities.